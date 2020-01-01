Chong admits Man Utd form wasn’t good enough prior to Werder Bremen loan switch

The highly-rated Dutch midfielder will be spending the 2020-21 campaign in Germany, with the youngster determined to improve his game

Tahith Chong admits his form at has not been good enough, with the youngster hoping that a loan spell at will allow him to find a spark.

The talented midfielder has long been held in high regard by those at Old Trafford.

His exploits at youth level caught the eye and had an excited fan base expecting big things once a senior breakthrough was made.

More teams

Chong has taken in 16 competitive appearances for the Red Devils, but is yet to truly make his mark.

The 20-year-old winger admits as much, with the pressure he puts on himself as great as any lumped on by others.

He intends to prove what he is capable of during a stint in , with the 2020-21 campaign set to be spent aiding the cause of Werder Bremen.

“I love to go and dribble in one-on-one situations,” Chong told Bremen’s official website of his qualities.

“[But] I didn't perform in the games in Manchester as I would have liked.

“The focus is now entirely on Werder Bremen and on playing a good season with the team.”

United made sure that Chong was tied to a new contract with them before allowing him to head through the exits.

He had been heading towards free agency at one stage, alongside new boy Angel Gomes, but is now able to plan long-term with both his loan and parent clubs.

A stint in Bremen is set to see him follow in the footsteps of a man currently starring back in Manchester, with Chong having already expressed a desire to emulate the efforts of former Werder talisman Kevin De Bruyne.

Article continues below

He has said, with the opportunity also there for him to match the achievements of Serge Gnabry – who has just savoured glory with : "It’s definitely in the back of your head when you come here.

"The club’s history and reputation for helping players like Gnabry and De Bruyne advance their careers is always good to hear, so I’m sure this the right place to continue my development."

Bremen are set to open their 2020-21 campaign with a home date against on September 19.