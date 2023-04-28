Chelsea perform U-turn over sacked physio Jose Calvarro following pleas from players to bring him back

Chelsea have been forced to re-hire sacked physio Jose Calvarro following reported pleas from players to bring him back.

Chelsea sacked Calvarro in September

Had joined Serie B side, Como

Flies to London every Sunday to work with the team

WHAT HAPPENED? As part of a complete overhaul of backroom staff, new co-owner Todd Boehly had got rid of many members of the medical department, including chiefs Thierry Laurent and Paco Biosca. Calvarro was also part of the clearout and he left the club in September while other physios Jason Palmer and Jon Fearn quit after the World Cup. However, according to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have been forced into bringing Calvarro back to the fold at the request of the players.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spaniard had joined Italian Serie B side Como after leaving the Premier League outfit, where former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise is currently president. He still remains tied to the club and in January Chelsea were able to fork out a deal for the physio which now allows him to visit Cobham every Sunday to work with the players.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea were hit with an injury crisis before the World Cup and many felt that Calvarro's departure, along with the drastic changes in the medical department, were to be blamed. Recent running data has also suggested that the players are not at the optimum level of fitness and needs improvement. Private physiotherapy firm Remedy was calling the shots back in September, but the Blues have now brought in Fearghal Kerin from Leinster Rugby and Dave Fevre as a consultant, with further changes expected in the future.

IN A PHOTO:

Calvarro shared some memorable moments as part of the Chelsea staff...

WHAT NEXT? After a disappointing start to Frank Lampard's second managerial stint at Chelsea, the Blues will hope to turn around their fortunes against Arsenal in the London derby on Tuesday.