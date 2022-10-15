Reece James to miss World Cup for England as Chelsea announce knee injury

- Defender suffered injury against AC Milan
- Was sent to see specialist
- Will likely miss World Cup due to injury
WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues star sustained the injury in a clash with Theo Hernandez during the midweek Champions League win against AC Milan and had to be taken off.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defender will likely miss the World Cup as a result of the injury, which will leave England struggling at right-back given Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker are also dealing with fitness issues.
WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from Chelsea read: "Following the knee injury sustained in our away match against AC Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend. After consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks."
WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES? The 22-year-old will begin his rehabilitation and will hope to be back for Chelsea after the World Cup, with their first post-tournament match coming against Bournemouth on December 26.