Chelsea chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Stamford Bridge songs

The Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea has been synonymous with success, with the Blues rising to a position of dominance in English football in the early 21st century.
With six league titles to their name, as well as tasting Champions League and Europa League glory, Chelsea fans have had plenty to cheer about through the 2000s and 2010s.
That means Stamford Bridge loyalists have put together an impressive catalogue of tunes - including a few that have made their mark on the UK Singles Chart.
To help you get started ahead of your next trip to Fulham Road, Goal has compiled some of the most popular songs and old favourites heard around the ground during matchdays.
You can also read about Manchester United chants , Liverpool chants , Man City chants , Arsenal chants , Tottenham chants and Everton chants .
Next Match
- Blue is the Colour
- Ten Men Went to Mow
- Blue Day
- Over Land and Sea (We All Follow)
- Blue Flag
- Azpilicueta (We'll Just Call You Dave)
- N'Golo Oh!
- Super Chelsea
- Super Frankie Lampard
- Carefree
- Only One Team in Fulham
Blue is the Colour
Blue is the colour, football is the game
We're all together, and winning is our aim.
So cheer us on through the sun and rain
'cause Chelsea, Chelsea is our name!
Here at the Bridge whether rain or fine
We can shine all the time
Home or away, come and see us play
You're welcome any day!
Blue is the colour, football is the game
We're all together, and winning is our aim.
So cheer us on through the sun and rain
'cause Chelsea, Chelsea is our name
Come to the Shed and we'll welcome you,
Wear your blue and see us through
Sing loud and clear until the game is done
Sing Chelsea everyone.
Ten Men Went to Mow
One man went to mow,
Went to mow a meadow,
MEADOW!
One man and his dog,
SPOT!
Went to mow a meadow.
Two men went to mow,
Went to mow a meadow,
MEADOW!
Two men, one man and his dog,
SPOT!
Went to mow a meadow.
Three men went to mow,
Went to mow a meadow,
MEADOW!
Three men, two men, one man and his dog,
SPOT!
Went to mow a meadow.
Four men went to mow,
Went to mow a meadow,
MEADOW!
Four men, three men, two men, one man and his dog,
SPOT!
Went to mow a meadow.
Five men went to mow,
Went to mow a meadow,
MEADOW!
Five men, four men, three men, two men, one man and his dog,
SPOT!
Went to mow a meadow.
Six men went to mow,
Went to mow a meadow,
MEADOW!
Six men, five men, four men, three men, two men, one man and his dog,
SPOT!
Went to mow a meadow.
Seven men went to mow,
Went to mow a meadow,
MEADOW!
Seven men, six men, five men, four men, three men, two men, one man and his dog,
SPOT!
Went to mow a meadow.
Eight men went to mow,
Went to mow a meadow,
MEADOW!
Eight men, seven men, six men, five men, four men, three men, two men, one man and his dog,
SPOT!
Went to mow a meadow.
Nine men went to mow,
Went to mow a meadow,
MEADOW!
Nine men, eight men, seven men, six men, five men, four men, three men, two men, one man and his dog,
SPOT!
Went to mow a meadow.
Ten men went to mow,
Went to mow a meadow,
MEADOW!
Ten men, nine men, eight men, seven men, six men, five men, four men, three men, two men, one man and his dog,
SPOT!
Went to mow a meadow.
Chelsea! Chelsea!
Blue Day
The only place to be, every other Saturday
Is strolling down the Fulham Road
Meet your mates, have a drink, have a moan and start to think
Will there ever be a blue tomorrow?
We've waited so long, but we'd wait forever
Our blood is blue and we would leave you never
And when we make it, it'll be together...
Oh oh oh
Chelsea, Chelsea
Chelsea, Chelsea
We're gonna make this a blue day
Chelsea, Chelsea
Chelsea, Chelsea
We're gonna make this a blue day
Oi!
Lalalalala
Lalalalala
Lalalalala...
We've got some memories, albeit from the seventies
When Ossie and co. restored our pride
Now we've got hope in our team and suddenly it's not a dream
We'll keep the blue flag flying high
We've waited so long, but we'd wait forever
Our blood is blue and we would leave you never
And when we make it, it'll be together...
Oh oh oh
Chelsea, Chelsea
Chelsea, Chelsea
We're gonna make this a blue day
Chelsea, Chelsea
Chelsea, Chelsea
We're gonna make this a blue day
Oi!
Lalalalala
Lalalalala
Lalalalala...
Now even Heaven is blue today
You should hear the Chelsea roar
Hear the Chelsea roar...
Chelsea, Chelsea
Chelsea, Chelsea
We're gonna make this a blue day
Chelsea, Chelsea
Chelsea, Chelsea
We're gonna make this a blue day
Chelsea, Chelsea
Chelsea, Chelsea
We're gonna make this a blue day
Over Land and Sea (We All Follow)
We all follow the Chelsea
Over land and sea (and Leicester!)
We all follow the Chelsea
Onto victory!
All together now!
We all follow the Chelsea
Over land and sea (and Leicester!)
We all follow the Chelsea
Onto victory!
Blue Flag
Flying high,
Up in the sky,
We'll keep the blue flag flying high
From Stamford Bridge to Wembley,
We'll keep the blue flag flying high!
Azpilicueta (We'll Just Call You Dave)
We'll just call you Dave!
We'll just call you Dave!
Azpilicueta, we'll just call you Dave!
We'll just call you Dave!
We'll just call you Dave!
Azpilicueta, we'll just call you Dave!
N'Golo Oh!
N'Golo, Oh!
Always believe in your soul,
You've got the power to know
You're indestructible...
Always believe in
N'Golo, Oh!
Super Chelsea
And it's Super Chelsea,
Super Chelsea FC.
We're by far the greatest team
The world has ever seen.
Super Frankie Lampard
Super, super Frank,
Super, super Frank,
Super, super Frank,
Super Frankie Lampard!
Carefree
Carefree, wherever we may be,
We are the famous CFC
And we don't care,
Whoever you may be
'cause we are the famous CFC.
Only One Team in Fulham
One team in Fulham!
There's only one team in Fulham,
One team in Fulham,
There's only one team in Fulham!