High praise! Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino compares emerging star Cole Palmer to Argentine World Cup winner Angel Di Maria

Mauricio Pochettino says new signing Cole Palmer reminds him of Argentina and Benfica forward Angel Di Maria.

Palmer joined Chelsea in summer

Impressing with the Blues

Pochettino makes Di Maria comparison

WHAT HAPPENED? Palmer is enjoying a strong start to life in west London following his summer move from Manchester City. The 21-year-old has three goals and four assists in his last seven appearances and is set to face his former club on Sunday in a key Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pochettino was asked about suggestions Palmer had a similar profile to former Chelsea star Juan Mata, but felt the comparisons were a little wide of the mark.

"Juan Mata? No, he is more Di Maria! You know, the body and the way he moves," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Chelsea boss was also asked if he had been surprised to see City let Palmer go, but felt he did not want to wade into that particular debate.

"I think it is not fair to say it surprises me just because now he is performing and he didn’t play too much in City," said the Chelsea boss," he added. "We are two different clubs, with different objectives. Maybe he fits well for Chelsea. [Mateo] Kovacic left Chelsea for City and I don’t know what happened. It’s always difficult to judge these kinds of decisions."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will be hoping to build on their win against Tottenham when they take on Manchester City in a game which will see Palmer and Raheem Sterling face their former side.