Revealed: The extreme lengths Chelsea went to sign Cole Palmer with Blues chiefs banned from discussing Man City transfer in public areas and majority of club kept in the dark

Chelsea went to extreme lengths to sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City, with talk of the deal banned as bosses looked to keep negotiations secret.

Palmer deal kept under wraps

Doku and Kovacic deals helped pave way

21-year-old a revelation for Blues

WHAT HAPPENED? The Telegraph has revealed details of the £42.5million ($51.9m) deadline day transfer that is so far proving to be one of Chelsea's most successful arrivals of the free-spending Todd Boehly era. The bid to land Palmer began when the Blues concluded the sale of Mateo Kovacic to City and enquired about the winger's availability. But it took months of discussion at board level and the treble winners' acquisition of Jeremy Doku before a move became a possibility and a fee was agreed between the clubs. Even then Chelsea bosses took the unusual step of banning any talk of the deal outside the confines of the boardroom and kept the majority of the club in the dark for fear of endangering the deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That large transfer fee looks increasingly more like a bargain as Palmer had adapted to life in west London impressively. On the field, the 21-year-old has quickly becoming a leadership figure in Chelsea's young team, while impressing club staff with his attitude and eagerness to learn off the field.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA AND COLE PALMER? Palmer has the chance to endear himself with Chelsea fans and staff even more if he can help the Blues snap their miserable run of six straight defeats against his old club this Sunday at Stamford Bridge.