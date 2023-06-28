Another youngster for Chelsea! Blues closing in on €15m signing of Santos wonderkid Angelo as Barcelona reject chance to sign him

Chelsea are closing in on the €15 million (£12.9m/$16.3m) signing of Santos wonderkid Angelo, after Barcelona ruled themselves out of the race.

Chelsea set to sign Angelo

Barcelona pulled out of race

Will cost €15m

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea are leading the race to secure the signature of the striker, after Barcelona refused to exercise their priority option to buy him. Barca had agreed a first-option clause on the 18-year-old, meaning they have the opportunity to match any bid, but they have opted against it, GOAL can confirm.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Angelo is represented by well-known agent Kia Joorabchian and he has been working with the Brazilian to find him a move since January. Chelsea are continuing to negotiate the finer points of the deal but Barcelona have made it clear they do not intend to get involved in talks.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Angelo has impressed in Brazil, already making 129 appearances for Santos at the age of 18. If the deal goes through the teenager will sign a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will hope to finalise their agreement with the Brazilian youngster, although it remains to be seen if he will go straight into the club's first team or out on loan.