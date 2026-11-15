A fairytale ending! Chapecoense plane crash survivor Alan Ruschel wins promotion to Brazil's Serie A in final game before retirement

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Alan Ruschel has officially hung up his boots, bringing the curtain down on one of the most emotional and inspiring careers in world football. The veteran defender, who miraculously survived the 2016 Chapecoense air disaster, secured a dream farewell by helping boyhood club Juventude clinch promotion to the Brazilian top flight.

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A dream farewell at the Jaconi

In a scene straight out of a Hollywood script, Ruschel finished his professional journey on the highest possible note, sealing promotion to Brazil's top flight with his boyhood club Juventude - whom he re-joined in 2023. It marks a remarkable final chapter for the 37-year-old, who was one of just six survivors of the 2016 plane crash in Colombia that claimed 71 lives, including 19 Chapecoense players and the coaching staff, before defying severe injuries and spinal surgery to return to the pitch a year later.

Reflecting on his deep connection with the club, the veteran was quick to point out the symmetry of his career path. 'I arrived here in 2007 with the club in Serie A and I am leaving the club there as well,' Ruschel told a Brazilian television station following the final whistle.

Overcoming the ultimate tragedy

Ruschel's retirement marks the end of a career defined by incredible resilience following the 2016 plane crash in Colombia, and he was given a fitting send-off at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium. Having been carried into the ground on the shoulders of adoring fans prior to kick-off, the veteran came off the bench in the 74th minute to help see out a 2-0 victory over Botafogo before embarking on an emotional lap of honour.

In a moving social media post shared on the eve of his final match, the defender reflected on the day that reshaped his entire existence. 'Football has given me wonderful moments, but life has put me in front of challenges that I never imagined. November 29, 2016, a day that changed my life forever. I lost friends, companions and people with whom I shared dreams and projects,' he wrote.

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The purpose of a second chance

The survivor spoke openly about the spiritual and personal journey he has undertaken since that fateful night in Colombia. He admitted that his return to professional sports was never a certainty, but he felt a drive to continue. 'And God gave me a second chance. I didn't know if I would be able to play football again, but I believed that if I was here, there was still a purpose for my life,' he added.

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Ruschel also noted the importance of being able to step away from the game on his own terms rather than being forced out by injury or circumstance. 'And today, I have the privilege of being able to choose the moment to say goodbye,' he stated in his farewell message.

Listening to the body

While the spirit remained willing, Ruschel confessed that the physical demands of the professional game had finally taken their toll. His celebratory farewell stood in stark contrast to the fortunes of his former club Chapecoense, who suffered immediate relegation back to Serie B after winning just four of their 34 league matches - effectively seeing Juventude take their place in Brazil's top flight.

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'My body wasn't responding any more. I had two consecutive knee surgeries, so I was starting to fight with my own body. It wasn't working any more, even though being on the pitch was always a pleasure,' Ruschel admitted.