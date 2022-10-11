'It's not real news' - Campos issues emphatic denial of Mbappe PSG exit rumours

Paris Saint-Germain's de-facto sporting director Luis Campos has denied claims that Kylian Mbappe has asked to leave the club in January.

Campos speaks on Mbappe rumours

Denies he has asked to leave

Frenchman signed new deal in summer

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG's Football Advisor spoke out ahead of their Champions League clash with Benfica on Tuesday, following the multiple reports that Mbappe wishes to leave the club in the January transfer window.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Canal+, Campos said: "I am here to clearly deny, he (Mbappé) did not speak to me or to my president about leaving in January. This question never came up and we never talked about it. There are rumours every day, and we can't talk about them every day. But this one, it is serious. Because my name is there. An impact on the locker room? No, they are experienced players. It's not real news anyway, and it's not going to disrupt the group.

He added: "We speak with Kylian every day, as with Neymar, Danilo, Vitinha and Verratti. All the players have their ideas and we discuss. On recruitment, we talked about it a month ago. It was very clear. And today, we work every day to be stronger."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following endless speculation, Mbappe turned down a move to Real Madrid in the summer and penned new terms with PSG, signing a three-year contract which is believed to be one of the most lucrative deals in sport, and included promises about squad and boardroom changes.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Campos' own future had been thrown into doubt by reports on Tuesday, but he insisted he would not be going anywhere. "I have a 3-year contract with PSG and I am very happy in this house," he said.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? While his intentions seem clear, PSG seem to be taking a tough approach with their starman. The 23-year-old has a contract with his current club until 2025, which they expect him to honour at least.