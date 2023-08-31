Bukayo Saka builds his dream Premier League footballer featuring attributes from two Arsenal team-mates - but right foot and strength belong to stars from title rivals Man City!

Bukayo Saka has built his dream Premier League footballer using attributes from Arsenal and Manchester City players.

The England international picked up the Men's PFA Young Player of the Year award on Tuesday in recognition of his stellar performances for Arsenal during the 2022-23 season.

Saka saw off competition from Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland as well as midfield star Moises Caicedo, who joined Chelsea in a British-record transfer fee earlier in the summer from Brighton.

Haaland went on to lift the Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year award, beating City team-mates Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones, plus Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Saka to the trophy.

Article continues below

After collecting his award at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester, Saka was presented with an opportunity to build his dream Premier League footballer and made sure he was in the mix.

The forward chose Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne's right foot but made it clear which left foot he feels is the best in the English top flight.

"I will keep my left foot!" he told GOAL before adding some pace to his dream player.

"There's a lot of options...I'll go Martinelli actually," he added.

And when it came to strength, Saka opted for another Manchester City player in Kyle Walker. "So strong, man! Wow!" he exclaimed.

The Arsenal forward was finally tasked to choose a player for his footballing IQ and, without a second thought, named his club skipper Martin Odegaard.

Saka and Odegaard are due back in action on Sunday at the Emirates when they face a key clash against Manchester United in the Premier League.