Premier League
Gtech Community Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Brentford vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brentford and Aston Villa continue their midtable battle in the Premier League when they go head-to-head at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

While Thomas Frank's side are on a three-game unbeaten run in the league following the 1-1 draw with Everton in the midweek, the Villans are four points clear of the Bees. Unai Emery's men are 10th on the standings table with 42 points after 28 games, but Brentford have a game in hand to their advantage.

The Lions suffered a 4-1 loss to Crystal Palace in their previous league outing, but have since picked up 2-0 and 3-1 wins against Cardiff City and Club Brugge in the FA Cup and Champions League, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brentford vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO

United States (U.S.)

NBC, Telemundo, Universo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

Germany

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

India

Star Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Republic of Ireland

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO

Spain

Movistar+, DAZN

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Brentford and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium, as well as being broadcast live on NBC, Universo and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Brentford vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Gtech Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Aston Villa will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

1
M. Flekken
5
E. Pinnock
23
K. Lewis-Potter
22
N. Collins
20
K. Ajer
6
C. Noergaard
19
B. Mbeumo
27
V. Janelt
7
K. Schade
24
M. Damsgaard
11
Y. Wissa
23
E. Martinez
12
L. Digne
16
A. Garcia
5
T. Mings
4
E. Konsa
41
J. Ramsey
8
Y. Tielemans
7
J. McGinn
21
M. Asensio
27
M. Rogers
11
O. Watkins

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Thomas Frank

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Unai Emery

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Brentford team news

Frank will be waiting on the fitness tests of Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen, but Rico Henry, Sepp van den Berg, Aaron Hickey, Igor Thiago, Josh Dasilva and Gustavo Nunes all remain sidelined by injuries.

Captain Christian Norgaard is likely to start ahead of Yehor Yarmoliuk in the middle, while January arrival Michael Kayode is yet to make the right-back slot his as Kristoffer Ajer could be preferred from the onset once again.

Aston Villa team news

Despite being named on the bench last time out, it may be too soon for Pau Torres to return to action, while Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana are sure to miss out through injuries.

With Ollie Watkins in line to face his former side, Emery is also expected to hand starts to Matty Cash, Ian Maatsen, Jacob Ramsey and Marco Asensio here.

Form

BRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BRE

Last 5 matches

AVL

0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

