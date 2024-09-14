How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea will make the trip to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth in a Premier League encounter on Saturday.

The Blues will be looking to return to winning ways following a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on the previous matchday, while the Cherries last beat Everton 3-2 to remain unbeaten for three league games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Chelsea will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST Venue: Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between Bournemouth vs Chelsea will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 12 am PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Kepa Arrizabalaga is ineligible to face his parent club, and with Neto joining Arsenal on loan, Mark Travers would stand in goal on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dango Ouattara and Tyler Adams are ruled out injured, but Enes Unal and Philip Billing could return to action.

In attack, Luis Sinisterra is likely to be handed a start, with either Evanilson or Marcus Tavernier starting on the bench.

Bournemouth possible XI: Travers; Araujo, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Scott, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Sinisterra; Evanilson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dennis, Travers Defenders: Huijsen, Kerkez, Senesi, Smith, Hill, Zabarnyi, Bevan, Aarons Midfielders: Cook, Brooks, Christie, Scott, Tavernier, Sinisterra, Billing Forwards: Evanilson, Kluivert, Semenyo, Unal

Chelsea team news

Jadon Sancho has joined on loan from Manchester United, possibly making his Blues' debut here, while Cole Palmer has been spotted training after recovering from a thigh injury. Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has also taken part in training.

Maresca's injury list includes the likes of Reece James, Malo Gusto, Omari Kellyman and Romeo Lavia, while Axel Disasi is likely to slot in at right-back.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Disasi, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Felix; Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Jorgensen Defenders: Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chilwell, Fofana Midfielders: Fernandez, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Viega Forwards: Neto, Mudryk, Madueke, Felix, Jackson, Nkunku, Sancho, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bournemouth and Chelsea across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 19, 2024 Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth Premier League September 17, 2023 Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea Premier League May 6, 2023 Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea Premier League December 27, 2022 Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth Premier League July 28, 2021 Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea Club Friendlies

Useful links