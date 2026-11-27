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Bournemouth’s fairy-tale start to life in continental competition reached new heights on Thursday night as they secured a historic victory on Spanish soil. Marco Rose’s side showed incredible resilience to overcome both a goal deficit and a first-half red card to maintain their flawless record in the Europa League.

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Ten-man Bournemouth stage stunning second-half turnaround

Iago Aspas curled Celta Vigo ahead before Bafode Diakite saw red in the 24th minute for a poorly timed tackle, leaving the visitors a goal and a player down at half-time. Despite playing over an hour with 10 men, Bournemouth controlled the game after the interval.

Amine Adli crossed early in the second half for Alvaro Rodriguez to head an equaliser, before substitute Rayan swept in the winner 12 minutes from time to seal a 2-1 victory.

Adli hails character after dramatic comeback

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Adli praised his side's resilience in Spain. "We showed a lot of character," he said. "It's amazing to come back in this way and go back home with the three points."

He also detailed his thinking behind the assist for the equaliser. "I was looking for someone in the box," Adli added. "I know Alvaro is very good in the air and he was in a good position so I just tried to deliver a dangerous ball towards the far post."

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Historic milestone extends club-record winning streak

Bournemouth are now the first English club to win their opening five European games, and only the third in major continental competitions after Nurnberg in 1961-62 and Ararat in 1972-73. The triumph also extends their club-record winning run to 10 matches across all competitions, complementing their fifth-place Premier League standing.

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Adli credited the squad's half-time belief for driving the turnaround.

"I think it was down to the mentality of the players. From the moment we conceded the goal, and even after the red card, we always believed in ourselves," he noted. "What's fantastic is that in the dressing room, even before the coach started speaking, everybody was saying, 'we can do this.' Everyone was motivated and still believed we could turn things around."

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Knockout qualification within reach for Europa League leaders

Topping the Europa League league phase table, Bournemouth have one foot in the knockout rounds. Sustaining this unshakeable mentality will be crucial as Rose's men look to safeguard both their European summit and their strong domestic position.