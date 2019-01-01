Borussia Dortmund extends partnership with Mongolian Airlines

The Bundesliga leaders and Mongolia's national carrier have penned an extension to an already existing deal between the two

Current Budesliga leaders have announced an extension to their existing regional partnership with MIAT Mongolian Airlines, the National Carrier of Mongolia.

The current deal was set to end in 2019 but the renewal sees it extended for a further three years until 2022.

The eight-time champions have been extending their footprint across Asia recently and this is yet another measure in that regard.

“We are delighted to extend the partnership with MIAT till 2022 after a successful three years since 2016 and we both share the same ethos and ambition to making each of our brands prominent and successful in Asia”. commented Mr. Carsten Cramer, Chief Operating Officer of Borussia Dortmund.

Mr Battur, Davaakhuu, President and CEO of MIAT Mongolian Airlines further echoed that “Both MIAT and BVB have a long and proud heritage and we are delighted to further extended and continue our working relationship with one of Europe’s finest football clubs.”

Dortmund are currently three points ahead of rivals in the Bundesliga and have been enjoying a so far successful 2018-19 season.