Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Arsenal will look to further consolidate their position on top of the table with a win against Bodo/Glimt in Group A of the Europa League when the sides collide at the Aspmyra Stadion on Thursday. The Gunners have been flying high in the Premier League and head into this on the back of a 3-2 win over Liverpool.

Their Norwegian rivals will also want to get the three points to increase their chances of progression into the next round as they are currently locked on four points with PSV. They were outplayed 3-0 by Mikel Arteta's troops last week in London and will look to avenge the earlier defeat in front of home support.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game: Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal Date: October 13, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:15 pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It can also be watched in TUDN USA, with live streaming available on Paramount + & TUDN.com.

In the UK, BT Sport 2 is showing the game on TV, with a live stream available through BT Player.

Fans in India can catch the Europa League clash on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. TUDN fuboTV, Paramount + UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV

Bodo/Glimt squad and team news

Sondre Fet is a long-term absentee for Bodo/Glimt. Gaute Vetti will also miss the game with a hip injury.

Runar Espejord and Ulrik Saltnes might be given a start after their weekend heroics against Sandefjord.

Bodo/Glimt possible XI: Khaykin; Wembangomo, Hoibraten, Lode, Sampsted; Saltnes, Berg, Vetlesen; Espejord, Mvuka, Pellegrino.

Position Players Goalkeepers Faye Lund, Khaykin, Andersen Defenders Sery Larsen, Sampsted, Hoibraten, Wembangomo, Amundsen, Moe, Kubr, Lode, Johnsplass Midfielders Gronbaek, Vetlesen, Saltnes, A. Konradsen, M. Konradsen, Hoberg Vetti, Brunstad Fet, Sjovold, Hagen, Zugelj, Hussein, Berg Forwards Pellegrino, Solbakken, Espejord, Sorli, Mvuka, Salvesen

Arsenal squad & team news

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are the two Arsenal players who are definitely out of the game, with the duo contending with long-term injuries. Oleksandr Zinchenko might not also be risked as he is still recovering from a muscular problem.

Takehiro Tomiyasu had a splendid outing against Liverpool and could once again start in the back four along with Kiernan Tierney, Robert Holding, and Cedric Soares.

Arsenal possible XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Tierney, Soares; Vieira, Lokonga, Xhaka; Marquinhos, Nketiah, Nelson.