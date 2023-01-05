Berhalter: 'Of course' I want to continue as USMNT coach - and I can still lead despite controversy

Gregg Berhalter confirmed he wants to continue as the USMNT coach and feels he can still do the job despite being in the center of a scandal.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States men's national team descended into chaos this week after U.S. Soccer announced an investigation into Berhalter. The coach released a statement confirming he kicked his wife Rosalind during an altercation in 1991 and suggested he was blackmailed before releasing the information.

It has since been revealed that Gio Reyna's parents were involved in spilling details of the incident to U.S. Soccer and the family have since responded to the accusations.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Berhalter's contract with the Stars and Stripes expired at the end of last year, and assistant coach Anthony Hudson has been put in interim charge, but the former boss is hopeful of an extension despite all the controversy.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Of course I would like to continue in this role," he told a Harvard Business Review conference. "[I can keep going] because I think it's leading with values ... My bond with the players is very strong. It's about maintaining that bond. The players and the staff know who I am and what I stand for."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hudson will take charge of January's training camp which will see the team play friendly internationals against Serbia and Colombia. It's not clear yet what will happen next but U.S. Soccer director Earnie Stewart has said both Berhalter and Reyna could still continue with the team.

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT returns to action after World Cup 2022 on January 25 against Serbia at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.