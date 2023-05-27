More chaos at Bayern! Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic dismissed after Bundesliga title win

Bayern Munich have confirmed they have sacked both Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic after winning the Bundesliga title.

Kahn leaves role as CEO

Salihamidzic was Sporting Director

Both depart after dramatic final day

WHAT HAPPENED? Both Kahn and Salihamidzic will leave Bayern after the club endured a chaotic season, the club have confirmed. They sacked Julian Nagelsmann in March, with Thomas Tuchel appointed in his stead, but the club needed to rely on Borussia Dortmund dropping points on the final day to win the Bundesliga, and that will be their only major trophy of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kahn has been replaced by Jan-Christian Dreesen but the club has yet to confirm who will replace Salihamidzic. The news comes just minutes after Dortmund lifted the Bundesliga trophy, but they have flattered to deceive elsewhere.

WHAT THEY SAID: Herbert Hainer, the chairman of Bayern's advisory board, said: “The decision to separate from Oliver Kahn was anything but easy for the Supervisory Board. Nevertheless, due to the overall development, we have come to the decision to make a new appointment at the top of the Management Board. We would like to thank Oliver Kahn for his commitment, his ideas and for everything we have achieved together. He will always be a big personality at FC Bayern. We wish him all the best for the future.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Of course, the club have no more games this season, having been eliminated from the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.