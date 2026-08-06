Barcelona tickets: prices, package deals, flights and more

Every football enthusiast dreams of being at Spotify Camp Nou to witness Lamine Yamal execute a mind-blowing mazy run down the wing, see Raphinha tear through opposition defenses, or watch Pedri thread an impossible pass through the eye of a needle.
As FC Barcelona continue their high-octane campaign under Hansi Flick, securing seats to see the Blaugrana live in Catalonia remains one of the most coveted experiences in European sports.
Let GOAL take you through where to find Barcelona tickets and how much they’ll cost.
Upcoming Barcelona 2026/27 fixtures
|Date & KO Time
|Fixture
|Competition
|Tickets
|Sun Aug 16, 8:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Aug 23, 7:00pm
|Elche CF vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Aug 30, 7:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Sep 6, 8:00pm
|Valencia CF vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Wed Sep 16, 8:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs Real Racing Club
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Sep 20, 8:00pm
|Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Sep 27, 7:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Oct 4, 7:00pm
|RC Celta Vigo vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Oct 18, 7:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs RCD Mallorca
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Oct 25, 7:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Nov 1, 7:00pm
|CA Osasuna vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Nov 8, 8:00pm
|Atlético Madrid vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Nov 22, 7:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs Villarreal CF
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Nov 29, 7:00pm
|Real Betis vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Dec 6, 7:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs Girona FC
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Dec 13, 7:00pm
|Deportivo Alavés vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Dec 20, 7:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Jan 3, 7:00pm
|RCD Espanyol vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Jan 10, 7:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs Getafe CF
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Jan 17, 7:00pm
|Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Jan 24, 7:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs Elche CF
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Jan 31, 7:00pm
|Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Feb 7, 8:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Feb 14, 7:00pm
|Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Feb 21, 7:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs Sevilla FC
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Feb 28, 7:00pm
|Villarreal CF vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Mar 7, 7:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs RC Celta Vigo
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Mar 14, 7:00pm
|RCD Mallorca vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Mar 21, 7:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs CA Osasuna
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Apr 4, 8:00pm
|Girona FC vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Apr 11, 8:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs Real Betis
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun Apr 18, 8:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs RCD Espanyol
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Wed Apr 21, 8:00pm
|UD Las Palmas vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun May 2, 8:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun May 9, 8:00pm
|Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun May 16, 8:00pm
|FC Barcelona vs Valencia CF
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun May 23, 8:00pm
|Real Racing Club vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
|Sun May 30, 8:00pm
|Getafe CF vs FC Barcelona
|La Liga
|Tickets
How to buy Barcelona tickets?
Navigating FC Barcelona's ticket releases requires understanding the club’s tiered allocation model:
- Socios (Club Members) Priority: Official club members receive priority access to purchase single-match tickets before drops open to the general public.
- Culés Premium Members: Holders of official fan membership gain a secondary priority window, usually 5 to 7 days before kick-off. Signing up for this program is highly recommended for non-resident supporters aiming for face-value tickets.
- General Public Drops: Remaining general admission seats are released online via FC Barcelona’s official ticket portal roughly 3 to 5 days before a matchday. Because season ticket holders can release their seats back to the system via the Seient Lliure program, extra tickets often pop up in small batches right up until matchday.
- Secondary Marketplaces: For high-demand fixtures - such as El Clásico, European knockout ties, or derby games against Espanyol - official releases sell out within minutes. Verified resale platforms like StubHub offer guaranteed mobile ticket transfers for fans traveling from abroad who need to confirm seats well in advance.
How much are Barcelona tickets?
For those wishing to purchase Barcelona tickets at Camp Nou on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €50-€120 when you buy them directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium.
Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub.
Like most teams in La Liga, Barcelona offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.
In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. There are, of course, marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as El Clasico (Barcelona vs Real Madrid), which fall into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.
History of the Camp Nou
Camp Nou stadium was built in 1957 as a replacement for the old Les Corts stadium, which had become too small for FC Barcelona’s growing fanbase. It became the largest stadium in Europe at the time, with a capacity of 93,053 spectators.
As well as hosting two European Cup/Champions League finals (1989 & 1999) and two European Cup Winners' Cup finals (1972 & 1982), the Camp Nou has staged concerts featuring top artists such as U2, Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce.
Following its recent renovation, seating capacity is expected to rise to 105,000, which will once again make it the largest stadium in terms of seating capacity in Europe and the third largest association football stadium in the world.