Barcelona perform Dani Alves U-turn after Xavi requests signing of his former team-mate

Barcelona have performed a U-turn regarding the possible return to Camp Nou for Dani Alves, with GOAL able to confirm that a deal for the veteran defender is now close.

It appeared at one stage as though the prospect of bringing the 38-year-old backto the Blaugrana would be passed up, with the Liga giants exploring other recruitment options.

New head coach Xavi is however eager to be reunited with his former team-mate and has requested an agreement with the Brazil international be reached.

What has been said?

Alves left the door open for Barca to make their move when telling Sport in October that he would be willing to listen to offers.

He said: "It would sound very opportunistic to say that Barca need me now. I always said that I left because I saw things were not the way I thought they should be.

"You never want to see everything that [has] ended up happening since I left. I've said that when Barca need me and want me, I would be at their disposal regardless of where I am. The affection, love and respect I have for this club is too much.

"If Barca think they need me, they just have to call me. I still think I can contribute anywhere, but more at Barca because of the number of young players that they have now."

Ronald Koeman was still in charge at that time, with Alves ay Camp Nou to watch the Champions League clash with Dynamo Kyiv.

Why are Barcelona doing a deal?

Dani Alves 🤝 trophies



Forty-three and counting 🏆 pic.twitter.com/GMEKvRSpFj — GOAL (@goal) August 7, 2021

Xavi inherited a squad from Koeman that already includes right-back options such as Sergino Dest and Sergi Roberto.

Barca have however been struggling for consistency and another experienced head alongside Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Marc-Andre ter Stegen would not go amiss.

Alves is also a financially sound addition for a club that has racked up some eye-watering debts and is finding it difficult to generate funds for big-money transfers.

The South American has been available as a free agent since severing ties with Sao Paulo in September.

He will need time in which to get up to full speed, but he is already well versed in the demands of life at Camp Nou.

Alves’ previous stint with Barca, between 2008 and 2016, saw him collect 23 trophies and cement a place in club folklore.

