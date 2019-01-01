Arsenal sign Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos on loan

have completed the signing of midfielder Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan deal.

The Spaniard will wear the No.8 shirt for the Gunners, the squad number previously assigned to Aaron Ramsey, who left the club to join on a free transfer.

The move represents the north Londoners' second signing of the summer, with Gabriel Martinelli having arrived from Ituano in a £6 million ($8m) move.

It is not expected to be the Gunners' final summer move, however, with more activity expected before the window shuts.

Indeed, a £27m ($34m) deal has been agreed for centre-back William Saliba, with that transfer, that will see the 18-year-old return to the club on loan for the season, set to be announced in the coming days.

Unai Emery's side also remain interested in signing winger Wilfried Zaha and a fresh bid is expected to follow having already tested the water with an initial £40m ($50m) bid.

The Eagles are, however, demanding £80m ($100m) for their star man, a figure that is currently out of reach for the Gunners.

full-back Kieran Tierney is another on Arsenal's wish list and, despite Celtic's reluctance to sell, there is still hope that they can seal a move for the international.

More to follow...