Arsenal to rival Chelsea in transfer race for Caicedo as Brighton star becomes Rice alternative for Gunners

Arsenal remain in the market for midfield reinforcements and reports suggest the Gunners are ready to rival Chelsea in the race for Moises Caicedo.

Ecuador star shining at Amex Stadium

Big-money bids already lodged

Arteta out to reinforce engine room

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old Ecuador international continues to catch the eye at Brighton, leading to plenty of admiring glances being shot in his direction. Chelsea were considered to be leading the chase for his signature, with the Blues seeing two bids over £55 million ($68m) knocked back.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have already been beaten by Chelsea to deals for Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk in 2023, but Standard Sport suggests those roles could be reversed in pursuit of Caicedo. Mikel Arteta remains eager to strengthen his engine room at Emirates Stadium, with a number of potential targets being considered.

AND WHAT'S MORE: England international Rice was thought to sit at the top of that list, but the West Ham captain will not come cheap and that has led Arsenal to contemplate an approach for Caicedo or a raid on Everton for Belgian star Amadou Onana.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea and Arsenal may struggle to put a deal in place for Caicedo as Brighton remain reluctant sellers and the youngster has expressed no desire to move on, saying when asked about his future: “You hear rumours here and there, but I only try to be focused on the club where I am now, the club which opened the doors for me to be playing every week.”