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Arsenal played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at St James' Park as they struggled to maintain control against a resilient Newcastle side. Despite a dominant opening half, defensive inconsistencies allowed the hosts to fight back and share the spoils.

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Arsenal’s visit to St James’ Park was a tactical rollercoaster that highlighted both their immense creative ceiling and their lingering vulnerability in defensive transitions. Mikel Arteta’s side started with high-intensity positional play, suffocating Newcastle in their own half and deservedly taking the lead through Eberechi Eze. With 65% possession and 11 total shots, the Gunners looked poised to consolidate their position at the top of the table, showing the fluidity that has defined their recent winning run.

However, the second half saw a significant shift in momentum as Newcastle capitalised on structural gaps. The lack of clinical finishing to put the game beyond reach - despite having 10 crosses and three shots on target - eventually cost them. Arsenal's defensive line, usually so disciplined, struggled to cope with Newcastle's directness after the break, leading to a frantic final half-hour where the Gunners had to rely on a late Noni Madueke strike to rescue a point at St James' Park.

Goalkeeper & Defence

David Raya - 5/10

A difficult evening for the Spaniard, who was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 70th minute. While he wasn't directly at fault for the volume of goals, he lacked his usual commanding presence in the box during the second-half onslaught. He finished his stint without a recorded save as Newcastle's efficiency punished the few openings they created.

Riccardo Calafiori - 6/10

Calafiori showed his tactical versatility by tucking into midfield during build-up phases, helping Arsenal maintain their 65% possession dominance. However, he was occasionally caught out by the pace of Newcastle's wide rotations during the transition from attack to defence.

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Gabriel - 6/10

The Brazilian was a rock in the first half but looked increasingly stretched as the game became more transitional. He managed the defensive line well for the most part, but the collective failure to track runners during Newcastle's two-goal flurry in the second half will frustrate him.

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Jurrien Timber - 7/10

Timber was one of the more composed figures in the backline. His ability to recover possession and his technical security under pressure were vital in the first half, though he, like his teammates, found the second-half chaos difficult to manage as Newcastle committed more bodies forward.

Ezri Konsa - 6/10

Starting at centre-back, Konsa provided a composed defensive presence. He won his individual duels early on but struggled when Newcastle overloaded the central channels. He was unable to offer the ball-carrying progression Arsenal needed from the back when chasing the game late on.

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Midfield

Martin Oedegaard - 8/10

The captain was the primary architect of Arsenal's offensive play. He provided the crucial assist for Noni Madueke’s equaliser in the 78th minute, showcasing his vision in tight spaces. His tactical discipline was evident until his late substitution in stoppage time.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6/10

Playing against his former club, Guimaraes helped dictate the tempo in the first half with neat interplay. However, his influence waned as the game became a physical battle in the middle of the park, and he was hooked for Myles Lewis-Skelly at the 70-minute mark.

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Declan Rice - 5/10

A surprisingly quiet outing for Rice, who was booked in the 56th minute for a tactical foul. He struggled to exert his usual dominance over the second balls and had to play with greater caution for the remainder of the match as Arteta sought more offensive thrust from those around him.

Attack

Eberechi Eze - 8/10

The standout performer for the Gunners. Eze opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a composed finish following excellent work from Kai Havertz. His ability to carry the ball through the lines was Arsenal’s best outlet before he was withdrawn at 70 minutes.

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Noni Madueke - 7/10

Madueke was the hero of the final quarter, scoring the vital equaliser in the 78th minute to make it 2-2. While he was booked shortly after for a cynical foul, his directness provided the spark Arsenal needed when they appeared to be heading for defeat.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

Havertz functioned excellently as a focal point in the first half, providing the assist for Eze’s opener. His hold-up play was key to Arsenal’s territorial dominance, though he will be disappointed that the team couldn't convert more of their 11 shots into goals.

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Substitutes & Manager

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6/10

Came on for Raya in the 70th minute. He didn't have a great deal to do as the game tightened up late on, but his distribution was safe as Arsenal looked to play out from the back in the final stages.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 6/10

Introduced for Guimaraes to provide energy. The youngster showed good maturity in possession and helped settle a midfield that was beginning to look overrun.

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Christos Tzolis - 5/10

Replaced Eze but failed to have the same impact on the left wing. He struggled to find space against a Newcastle side that had dropped into a deep block after taking the lead.

Mikel Merino - N/A

A late tactical introduction in stoppage time.

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Viktor Gyoekeres - N/A

Brought on in the dying seconds to provide a physical presence in the box.

Mikel Arteta - 6/10

Arteta’s initial game plan worked to perfection, but he was slow to react to Newcastle’s tactical shift at the start of the second half. His substitutions eventually helped regain parity, but he will be concerned at how easily his side surrendered a half-time lead.