Following the successes of this campaign, Arsenal will increase their number of Women's Super League fixtures at Emirates Stadium next season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners usually call Meadow Park home, a 3,400-seat stadium in Boreham Wood. But their three WSL matches at the Emirates this term - coming against Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham - racked up a mammoth 139,000 ticket sales. The north London derby in September 2022 set a record for the WSL, with 53,000 tickets sold. As a result of the popularity across the three games, Arsenal have confirmed that next term will see five women's top-flight league games played at the Emirates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal also enjoyed a memorable run to the Women's Champions League semi-finals this season. The Gunners then fell to a dramatic defeat to Wolfsburg at the Emirates at the last-four stage, a stadium where they had played all of their home European fixtures. The club have confirmed that, subject to their qualification for the UWCL, this will continue into next term, with all matches from the group stage onwards scheduled to take place at the Emirates.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arsenal's CEO Vinai Venkatesham said: “We’re delighted to confirm that our women’s first team will play five WSL games at Emirates Stadium next season. We’ve received fantastic support at Emirates Stadium this year, setting a new record attendance in the WSL and achieving a memorable sell-out for our recent UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg earlier this month. It’s wonderful to see the support for the team at Emirates Stadium, Meadow Park and on the road week in, week out. This latest announcement ensures that as many supporters as possible can enjoy the matchday experience with us, as we continue to support the sustainable growth of women’s football.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Sitting three points outside the UWCL places in fourth, the Gunners travel to ninth-placed Brighton later on Wednesday needing three points to keep the pressure on Manchester City in third.