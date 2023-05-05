Frida to the rescue! Maanum's second-half stunner seals vital Arsenal win to keep Women's Super League title hopes alive

Frida Maanum's curling effort from the edge of the box was enough to give Arsenal a crucial three points against Leicester on Friday.

Maanum the star with decisive goal

Gunners beat Foxes in vital WSL match

Result keeps home team in title race

TELL ME MORE: The 23-year-old sent the ball sailing beyond Janina Leitzig in the 64th minute came against the run of play in the Women's Super League clash, as the visitors had been on top for much of the second half. Indeed, the goal came moments after Hannah Cain went through on goal but was stopped by Arsenal goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo. The Leicester star called for a penalty as she went down under D'Angelo's challenge but her appeals were dismissed.

THE MVP: Maanum got the vital goal - her fourth in the league against Leicester - and only grew into the game from there, blasting a powerful shot from outside the box that Leitzig was able to palm over the bar for a corner. She then smacked the crossbar with an excellent free-kick. The midfielder's decisive strike was a vital one to keep the Gunners in with a chance of claiming the title, as they sit six points behind leaders Manchester United but have a game in hand.

THE BIG LOSER: Cain was left to rue the golden opportunity she was presented as she charged towards D'Angelo's box before scuppering the chance. It was the 24-year-old forward's shot at redemption after she gave away an early penalty for tripping Katie McCabe, which was saved by Leitzig.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal have an outside chance of winning the title as the season nears its end and they will look to ensure they stay in the fight when they take on Brighton on Wednesday.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐