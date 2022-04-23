Arsenal and Man Utd fans applaud Cristiano Ronaldo in show of support after tragic death of infant son

Arsenal and Manchester United fans came together in the seventh minute of their Premier League game on Saturday lunchtime to show support for Cristiano Ronaldo after the death of his infant son.

Fans of both teams applauded the Portugal international, who was playing for the first team after revealing he and his partner Georgia Rodriguez had suffered the terrible loss.

It is the second time such a tribute has taken place, after Liverpool and Man Utd also applauded in the seventh minute of their Premier League clash on Tuesday.

What happened during the seventh minute?

A perfectly observed tribute to Ronaldo and his family was observed by both sets of fans at Emirates Stadium, as they stood to applaud the player.

Arsenal fans had also cheered Ronaldo onto the pitch for his pre-match warm-up, with the star playing in this game after missing the Liverpool match while on compassionate leave.

Banners showing support for Ronaldo were also seen in the home and away ends, and he was seen applauding the Arsenal fans in thanks for their tribute.

Ronaldo suffers personal tragedy

He and Rodriguez announced their sad loss in an Instagram post on Monday evening. She had been pregnant and the couple had been expecting twins, however only the baby girl survived.

Ronaldo returned to training on Wednesday following the Liverpool match, and posted a message of thanks to both Reds and Man Utd fans for the support shown during that game.

On Thursday, Ronaldo shared the first picture of his newborn daughter alongside Rodriguez and their other children, Cristiano Junior, Eva, Mateo and Alana Martina.

"Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us," he wrote on social media.

"We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world."

