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Anthony Gordon continues to justify his hefty price tag at Barcelona after a historic night in the Champions League saw him eclipse a long-standing record held by Cristiano Ronaldo. The England international was the catalyst for a dominant Blaugrana display in Azerbaijan, proving exactly why the Catalan giants moved so decisively for his signature last summer.

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Gordon inspires dominant Barcelona victory in Baku

Gordon delivered a Man of the Match display on Wednesday night as Barcelona cruised to a 4-1 Champions League triumph over Sabah at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The England winger struck twice in Azerbaijan to spearhead another commanding European victory for the Catalan side.

His latest brace continued an impressive debut campaign in Spain following his £69m transfer in May. Having arrived amid initial scepticism, Gordon now boasts five goals and five assists across all competitions, rapidly establishing himself as a standout summer acquisition.

Shattering Ronaldo and Benzema's Champions League records

Finding the net twice against Sabah saw Gordon become the first player in Champions League history to score six away goals in a single country within one calendar year. That tally eclipses the previous benchmark of five shared by former Real Madrid stars Cristiano Ronaldo, who achieved the feat in Turkey in 2013, and Karim Benzema, who matched it in England in 2022.

The double also handed Gordon the all-time Champions League record for the most away goals scored by an English player in one nation. His latest strikes in Azerbaijan added to the four goals he registered in the country for Newcastle against Qarabag during last season's competition.

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Relentless attacking mindset fuels Baku love affair

Gordon's clinical edge in Baku underlined the aggressive philosophy driving Barcelona's European campaign, with the attacker insisting the visitors refused to ease off even after taking control of the tie. Speaking after the final whistle, he said: "Even when we were 3-0 up, we didn't stop attacking. We kept trying to score. That's our style, and I think it's very important."

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Despite walking away with the Man of the Match trophy and a pair of historic records, the former Newcastle forward admitted he left the pitch slightly frustrated at missing out on a treble. He added: "Baku must be a very special place for me... I should have scored another hat-trick tonight, but I wasted that chance with my left foot."

Deportivo trip and Manchester City clash await

Barcelona now turn their attention to an away trip to Deportivo this weekend, where Gordon will aim to build on his tally this term. Maintaining that sharp attacking rhythm will be vital as the Catalan side look to carry their momentum forward.

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European action then resumes on December 8, when Barcelona host Manchester City at Camp Nou. With Gordon in record-breaking form on the continental stage, the fixture offers another major test for the summer signing.