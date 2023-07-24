Another assist! USMNT star Christian Pulisic tees up former Chelsea team-mate Fikayo Tomori during AC Milan's pre-season clash with Real Madrid

Christian Pulisic continues to make a positive early impression at AC Milan, with the USMNT star registering another assist against Real Madrid.

Rossoneri in pre-season action

Faced Los Blancos in California

American star catching the eye

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has linked up with the Rossoneri after completing a summer transfer from Premier League heavyweights Chelsea. He caught the eye on his first appearance for his new employers when teeing up two goals in a 6-0 friendly win over Lumezzane. His creativity was also put to good use when returning to his native America and facing La Liga giants Real at the Rose Bowl in California.

WHO DID PULISIC ASSIST? There were 25 minutes on the clock when Pulisic stood over a free-kick for Milan. His whipped delivery was met by the head of former Chelsea team-mate Fikayo Tomori, who nodded into the back of the net from close range.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic took in 70 minutes of action for Milan against Real, with a starting berth secured on the left of their attacking unit. He completed a number of successful dribbles, while also drifting across to the right, but was unable to prevent the Rossoneri from slipping to a 3-2 defeat – having led the contest by two goals at the interval.

WHAT'S NEXT: Milan have further outings against Juventus and Barcelona to take in while on their U.S. tour, with Pulisic being eased into new surroundings while turning out in familiar ones – with the Pennsylvania native enjoying being back on home turf.