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Muhammad Zaki

AFCON U-turn! CAF scrap controversial four-year plan to reinstate traditional biennial schedule

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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has performed a dramatic U-turn by confirming the Africa Cup of Nations will return to its traditional two-year cycle. This major policy shift comes just months after the governing body suggested a move to a quadrennial format.

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CAF abandon Nations League plans

CAF originally intended to replace the regular Africa Cup of Nations schedule with a newly formed African Nations League. However, executives determined that this proposed competition would need several years to become financially viable and self-sufficient.

As a result, the governing body formally scrapped the four-year blueprint introduced in December. The tournament will remain a biennial fixture, despite long-standing calendar friction with the European club season.

Scheduling continues to present a major logistical headache for organisers. FIFA's newly expanded 32-team Club World Cup, which occupies the June and July window, has forced CAF back into hosting the continental showpiece during the middle of the European domestic campaigns.

Motsepe outlines executive reasoning

CAF president Patrice Motsepe explained that returning to the classic schedule serves the broader economic and sporting priorities of the continent. The administration recognised the immediate need to maintain their established and profitable tournament.

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"The decision by the Executive Committee to reinstate the organisation of the Afcon every two years aims to advance, protect and promote the interests of African football and the 54 Caf Member Associations, as well as those of African players playing for clubs outside the continent," Motsepe said in a statement.

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Legal battles shadow tournament legacy

The structural U-turn arrives while the fallout from the dramatic 2025 final in Rabat remains unresolved. Senegal claimed a 1-0 extra-time victory, but CAF’s Appeal Board awarded hosts Morocco a 3-0 default win in March after ruling a 14-minute pitch walkout constituted a forfeit.

CAS director general Matthieu Reeb addressed the ongoing legal battle over the title. "I know it's a long wait for the fans a few months after the final between Senegal and Morocco. I expect the decision to come not today, not tomorrow, but a few days later," Reeb remarked. "The facts are set, are clear and the discussions will be on some procedural issues and legal aspects."

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The court subsequently confirmed a timeline delay for the three-man arbitration panel to issue their binding verdict, stating: "This process will require several weeks, with the CAS Award expected at the end of November 2026."

Looking ahead to 2027 and beyond

While awaiting the final CAS ruling, CAF must simultaneously prepare for its next flagship event. Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda will share hosting duties for the 2027 edition.

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Subsequent tournaments are locked in for 2028, 2031, and 2033. Organisers have intentionally left the 2030 schedule blank to avoid a direct clash with the centenary FIFA World Cup.

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten