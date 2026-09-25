Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
adidas x Messi special edition shirt 4adidas
adidas x Lionel Messi Argentina kit
Renuka Odedra

adidas unveil special edition Argentina kit for Lionel Messi’s final international match

KITS
L. Messi
Argentina

Marking the end of an era.

adidas has officially revealed a landmark Argentina collection to commemorate Lionel Messi’s legendary career with the national team. The lineup is headlined by a special edition kit that La Albiceleste will wear during Messi's final international appearance on October 6.

adidas x Lionel Messi special edition kit Shop now

Designed to mark a defining moment in football history, the bespoke kit merges high-performance innovation with deep symbolic tributes to both the country and its greatest icon.

adidas x Messi special edition shirt 1adidas

The shirt's design centres on a modern reinterpretation of the Sun of May, one of Argentina’s most iconic national symbols, spanning the front and back of the torso. The classic sky-blue and white palette is elevated with premium gold detailing across the federation crest, trim, and player numbering, celebrating the silverware and historic achievements that have defined Messi’s international journey.

In a rare mark of distinction, the traditional adidas performance logo has been replaced by Messi's personal signature logo. A bespoke sign-off featuring the iconic number 10, framed by laurel branches and the Sol de Mayo, completes the commemorative look.

adidas x Special Edition kit 2adidas

Engineered for the demands of top-level football, the jersey incorporates adidas’ latest CLIMACOOL+ technology. Built using 3D body mapping and engineered stretch fabrics, the kit optimises ventilation and moisture management under high-intensity conditions. Perforated three-stripe panels and strategic mesh zones are integrated throughout to maximise airflow and comfort on the pitch.

adidas x Special Edition kit 2adidas

Beyond the match kit itself, adidas is releasing a comprehensive Messi x Argentina capsule to give supporters more ways to celebrate the legacy. The collection includes a pre-match range featuring bold graphics derived from the Argentine flag. This culture wear line translates the design language into lifestyle silhouettes for everyday wear, and matching special edition shorts and socks.

Shop: adidas x Lionel Messi special edition kit

The adidas x Lionel Messi special edition kit is available to buy now from adidas stores, selected retailers, and online at adidas.

adidas x Lionel Messi special edition kit Shop now


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google