'He did well' - Mauricio Pochettino drops verdict on Moises Caicedo after nightmare Chelsea debut

Mauricio Pochettino gave a surprisingly positive verdict on Moises Caicedo's nightmare debut for Chelsea.

Pochettino defends Caicedo after nightmare debut

Midfielder conceded penalty

Chelsea paid £115m record fee

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea paid a British record transfer fee of £115 million to sign Caicedo from Brighton last week, but the midfielder endured a debut to forget. The 21-year-old looked rusty after coming off the bench during Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday, and conceded the penalty for the Hammers' third goal, scored by Lucas Paqueta.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about Caicedo's debut to forget, Pochettino told reporters after the match: "He did well. Many positive things. Last minute we conceded a goal so we can't say nothing is wrong."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss was far from Caicedo's fault, with Chelsea looking disjointed at the London Stadium. The result followed a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO?: Caicedo will hope to bounce back from a disappointing debut when Chelsea host newly promoted Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday. Fellow new midfield signing Romeo Lavia could also feature.