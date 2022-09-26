£100m?! Grealish told he’s only worth as much as Haaland as ex-England & Man City boss Eriksson questions price tag

Jack Grealish is only worth as much as Manchester City team-mate Erling Haaland, says Sven Goran Eriksson.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international became the most expensive player in British football after completing a £100 million ($108m) transfer from Aston Villa in August 2021. The 27-year-old playmaker registered only six goals and four assists during his debut campaign with the Premier League champions, with Eriksson suggesting that Pep Guardiola overpaid for the player,

WHAT THEY SAID: Former England and City boss Eriksson has told BoyleSports of Grealish, who is now sweating on a place in the Three Lions’ 2022 World Cup plans: “I think he still deserves his call-up. If he would be the starter in the 11, I don't know, but technically he's very good, one against one he's very good. He's doing different things. Is he worth all that money? I don't know. How much did they pay for Haaland? £51m? He's worth that!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grealish has made just three Premier League starts for City this season, taking in only 211 top-flight minutes in total, with his goal account for the current campaign opened last time out against Wolves.

WHAT NEXT FOR GREALISH? Gareth Southgate has continued to leave Grealish out of England’s starting XI for UEFA Nations League fixtures and a spark needs to be found from somewhere if he is to remain a go-to option for club and country.