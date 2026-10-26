'I said no to everyone!' - Nico Williams reveals he rejected PSG, Arsenal and Barcelona to stay at Athletic Club

Athletic Club star Nico Williams has officially addressed the intense speculation surrounding his future, confirming he turned down several of Europe's biggest clubs to remain in Bilbao. The Spanish international admitted that he was the subject of significant interest from the Premier League, Ligue 1, and La Liga before deciding to commit his long-term future to his boyhood team.
Rebuffing the European elite
Williams has put an end to the long-running saga regarding his potential departure from San Mames by revealing the true extent of the interest in his services. Speaking after a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Getafe, the 24-year-old winger explained that he had been presented with multiple opportunities to leave the Basque Country over the previous three summer transfer windows.
The Spaniard was remarkably candid about the specific teams that attempted to secure his signature during a period of heavy speculation. "I never had any doubts about wanting to stay here," Williams told the media during a press conference. He further clarified the scale of his decision by stating, "Whether it was Barca or other clubs like PSG, Arsenal and many others, I said 'no' to everyone to stay here."
Addressing the agent controversy
The winger’s public declaration comes at a time of slight internal friction regarding his representation. His agent, Felix Tainta, had recently suggested that negotiations with Barcelona were quite advanced during the summer of 2024 and hinted that a lack of registration guarantees from the Catalan club eventually scuppered the deal. However, Williams was quick to clarify that the final power of veto belonged solely to him and his inner circle. He took the opportunity to address these claims directly, suggesting that the narrative surrounding his potential exit had been slightly misconstrued by those outside his immediate family.
"Felix was wrong in his words, things are not like that," the winger explained, noting that his explosive statements were meant to reclaim his own story. He emphasised that the decision was a personal one made alongside his brother, Inaki, and their parents. Williams was firm in his stance that he was never pressured to remain in Bilbao against his will, stating, "Nobody held a gun to my head to make me decide." By taking this position, he has effectively silenced rumors that he was forced to stay due to contractual obligations or external pressure from the Athletic board.
Commitment to the Bilbao project
With his future now settled, Williams is looking toward a decade of dominance at San Mames. The winger recently signed a staggering contract extension until 2035, a deal that represents one of the longest commitments in modern football history.
Beyond the pitch, Williams expressed a desire to ignore the noise often found on digital platforms. "Social media networks are not real life," he remarked, explaining that he prefers to focus on being a positive influence for the younger generation in the Basque region. By choosing to stay, he has cemented his status as a local icon, proving that even in an era of massive transfer fees and state-funded clubs, romanticism still exists in football.
I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.