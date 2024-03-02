Bundesliga
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
Joakim Maehle 50'Lukas Nmecha 83'
Serhou Guirassy 14', 54' (pen)Josha Vagnoman 78'
(HT 0-1) (FT 2-3)

Wolfsburg vs VfB StuttgartResults & stats,