Bundesliga
team-logo
3 - 4
FT
team-logo
Yorbe Vertessen 59'Chris Bedia 63'Benedict Hollerbach 74'
Maximilian Wittek 16', 31'Keven Schlotterbeck 37'Philipp Hofmann 70'
(HT 0-3) (FT 3-4)

Union Berlin vs BochumResults & stats,