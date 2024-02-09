Serie A
team-logo
1 - 3
FT
team-logo
Shon Weissman 69'
Alessandro Zanoli 23' (og)M'Baye Niang 88' (pen)Matteo Cancellieri 90' + 4'
(HT 0-1) (FT 1-3)

Salernitana vs EmpoliResults & stats,