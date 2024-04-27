Bundesliga
team-logo
4 - 1
FT
team-logo
Ikoma Lois Openda 23'Benjamin Sesko 45' + 2'Mohamed Simakan 46'Christoph Baumgartner 80'
Jadon Sancho 20'
(HT 2-1) (FT 4-1)

RB Leipzig vs Borussia DortmundResults & stats,