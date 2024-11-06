AFC Champions League Two
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
Caio Cesar 57'J. Mpande Mbolimbo 80'Lucas Alves 90' + 6'
A. Adli Azmi 38'S. Kunori 48'
(HT 0-1) (FT 3-2)

Nam Dinh vs Tampines Rovers FCResults & stats,