DFB-Pokal
team-logo
2 - 2PEN 4 - 5
team-logo
F. Schleusener 54'M. Wanitzek 111'
S. Essende 40'R. Vargas 120' + 3'
(HT 0-1) (FT 1-1) (AET 2-2)

Karlsruher SC vs AugsburgResults & stats,