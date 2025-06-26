FIFA Club World Cup
team-logo
2 - 5
FT
team-logo
T. Koopmeiners 11'D. Vlahovic 84'
J. Doku 9'P. Kalulu 26' (og)Erling Haaland 52'P. Foden 69'Savinho 75'
(HT 1-2) (FT 2-5)

Juventus vs Manchester CityResults & stats,