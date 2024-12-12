Conference League
team-logo
1 - 4
FT
team-logo
K. Csoboth 66'
J. Mendes 33'G. Silva 58'A. Baio 84'Samu 90' + 4'
(HT 0-1) (FT 1-4)

FC St. Gallen vs Vitoria de GuimaraesResults & stats,