Bundesliga
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
Jan-Niklas Beste 26'Marvin Pieringer 58'
Maximilian Beier 77'Pavel Kaderabek 80'Andrej Kramaric 90' (pen)
(HT 1-0) (FT 2-3)

FC Heidenheim vs HoffenheimResults & stats,