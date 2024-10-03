AFC Champions League Two
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
D. Almazan 7'N. Baffoe 46'
H. Matsumoto 40'Y. Nakajima 41'H. Araki 90' + 5'
(HT 1-2) (FT 2-3)

Eastern Sports Club vs Sanfrecce HiroshimaResults & stats,