Conference League
team-logo
8 - 0
FT
team-logo
T. Adarabioyo 12'M. Guiu 13'A. Disasi 18'J. Felix 21', 41'M. Mudryk 39'C. Nkunku 69', 76' (pen)
(HT 6-0) (FT 8-0)

Chelsea vs FC NoahResults & stats,