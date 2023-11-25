Bundesliga
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
Marcel Sabitzer 30'Niclas Fuellkrug 32'Jamie Bynoe-Gittens 45'Donyell Malen 90' + 7'
Rocco Reitz 13'Kouadio Kone 28'
(HT 3-2) (FT 4-2)

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia MoenchengladbachResults & stats,