Bundesliga
team-logo
1 - 4
FT
team-logo
Maximilian Wittek 7'
Dani Olmo 30'Ikoma Lois Openda 68'Ivan Ordets 71' (og)Yussuf Poulsen 72'
(HT 1-1) (FT 1-4)

Bochum vs RB LeipzigResults & stats,