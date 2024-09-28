Premier League
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
G. Martinelli 20'L. Trossard 45' + 1'W. Ndidi 90' + 4' (og)K. Havertz 90' + 9'
J. Justin 47', 63'
(HT 2-0) (FT 4-2)

Arsenal vs LeicesterResults & stats,