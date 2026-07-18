Zlatan Ibrahimovic's son joins Dutch side after loan spell at Ajax ends

Upon finalizing the deal, the Dutch club released a statement clarifying the immediate plans for their new signing. The statement read: "Maximilian Ibrahimovic will have the opportunity to recover from a slight injury and then join Jong AZ. It is not yet known when the 19-year-old attacker will make his return to the field. Once he is back, he will have the opportunity to continue his path of progression, with the conviction that he can, over time, become an asset for the club."

His move to AZ comes after a familiar, yet challenging, stint in the Netherlands. On January 14, 2026, he had joined Dutch giants Ajax on a six-month loan deal, with the Eredivisie outfit retaining a permanent purchase option valued at approximately €3.5 million. Although he initially linked up with the reserve squad, Jong Ajax, his tenure in Amsterdam proved to be highly frustrating. Plagued by persistent injuries throughout most of the season, his on-field contributions were severely limited, restricting him to making just four appearances in total for the club before embarking on his new chapter with AZ.