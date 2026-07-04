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'A robbery!' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic left absolutely fuming by disallowed Croatia goal in Portugal loss as he makes shock World Cup corruption claim
Late equaliser chalked off
A pulsating encounter seemed to have been settled when Goncalo Ramos netted a dramatic 94th-minute goal to put Portugal 2-1 ahead. However, deep into stoppage time, Josko Gvardiol bundled home what appeared to be a last-gasp equaliser to rescue Croatia. The video assistant referee then controversially intervened to disallow the strike, with FIFA claiming Connected Ball Technology verified a faint touch from Igor Matanovic, though broadcast replays remained highly inconclusive.
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Pundit launches furious tirade
The contentious decision denied a resilient Croatian side a lifeline and provoked a scathing assessment from Ibrahimovic. Speaking to Italian outlet Gazzetta, the Fox Sports pundit refused to hold back, questioning the validity of the technology used and accusing football authorities of preferring a Portugal vs Spain last-16 clash.
Ibrahimovic stated: "It was a fantastic match ruined in the end by VAR. I saw nothing irregular about the 2-2 goal; VAR disallowed it, but for me, it was a robbery. Either the sensor in the ball wasn't working or something went wrong, because Renato Veiga touched the ball, which means there was no offside. Look at the angle: Croatia's number 20 doesn't touch the ball, nor does he change its trajectory in the slightest. It's Portugal's number 13 [Veiga] who touches it!"
Shock corruption allegations emerge
The Swedish icon elaborated on his theory, insisting that a decision of such magnitude in the final seconds of a knockout tie required absolute certainty. He claimed the administrative apparatus heavily favoured a specific narrative to keep Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the tournament.
Ibrahimovic continued: "An opponent touches it, and suddenly the Croatian goalscorer is offside? Absurd! The Croatians, who had fought with all their hearts, were denied a dream moment at this World Cup. To disallow a goal in the 90th minute, the decision must be crystal clear. Here, it wasn't at all. This wasn't refereeing. It was an outright theft. For me, it's clear they (FIFA) wanted Portugal and Ronaldo to reach the Round of 16 to face Spain."
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Heavyweight Iberian blockbuster beckons
Portugal must quickly distance themselves from the officiating drama as they prepare for a titanic round-of-16 clash against European champions Spain. Roberto Martinez’s men showed resilience to fight back in the second half but will likely face a sterner test in Texas. Reintegrating a misfiring Ronaldo, who cut a frustrated figure upon his late substitution, will be critical if Portugal are to unlock a formidable Spanish defensive line.
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