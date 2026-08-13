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'I admit my mistake' - Youri Tielemans forced to apologise to Aston Villa fans after controversial 'bigger club' Man Utd claim
Backlash over 'bigger club' comments
The 29-year-old midfielder, who made 134 appearances, scored 10 goals, and provided 25 assists for Aston Villa after joining from Leicester City in the summer of 2023, found himself in hot water with the Villa Park faithful during Manchester United's pre-season tour. While reflecting on his move to Old Trafford, Tielemans initially praised his former employers for helping him rediscover his form, but he quickly veered into dangerous territory with his assessment of the hierarchy in English football.
Speaking to the press, the former Leicester City man stated: 'But there are clubs above Villa, and Manchester United is one of them.' This direct comparison did not sit well with the Villa supporters, especially considering the club's recent success under Unai Emery, which saw them win the UEFA Europa League last season and finish fourth in the Premier League to secure a spot in the upcoming UEFA Champions League.
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Tielemans issues public apology
Taking to social media to clear the air, Tielemans expressed his regret over the phrasing of his earlier interview. He was eager to emphasize that he still holds the club in high regard despite his departure. He wrote: 'Never meant for my words in the press yesterday to offend anyone or the institution of Aston Villa Football Club, which I massively respect and I'm grateful for the past 3 years. I must however admit my mistake and apologise for my choice of words, will be more careful in the future. Wishing the club the best in the future.'
The apology comes after Tielemans completed a £35 million move to Manchester United earlier this summer. The Red Devils chose to trigger a release clause in his contract to bring him to Old Trafford on a five-year deal. Despite the friction caused by his recent comments, the midfielder had been a key figure for Villa since joining from Leicester in 2023.
A fresh start at Old Trafford
The move to Manchester represents a significant milestone for the experienced midfielder, who has signed a contract that keeps him at the club until 2031. Tielemans struggled with fitness issues last season, which saw him limited to just 35 appearances across all competitions due to separate calf and ankle injuries.
Tielemans heads into the new campaign on the back of representing Belgium at this summer's World Cup, where he helped his country reach the quarter-finals before being knocked out by Spain. The midfielder enjoyed an impressive tournament individually, scoring twice in their Round of 32 clash against Senegal.
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Looking ahead to the new season
Both clubs are now entering the final stages of their pre-season preparations before the Premier League campaign kicks off next weekend. Manchester United are scheduled to take on Italian giants AC Milan, where Tielemans will be hoping to let his football do the talking after the recent media storm, while Aston Villa face German side Borussia Monchengladbach in their own final pre-season test on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa suffered a setback after losing 2–1 to Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup. Emery's side will look to bounce back when they open their Premier League campaign with an away trip to Brighton on August 23, while Manchester United kick off their own league season a day earlier, traveling to face Hull City on August 22.
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