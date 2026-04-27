'I'm heartbroken' - Xavi Simons posts emotional message as injured Tottenham star confirms season over & he won't make World Cup

Taking to Instagram to share his pain, Simons did not hide his devastation. He wrote: "They say life can be cruel and today it feels that way. My season has come to an abrupt end and I’m just trying to process it. Honestly, I’m heartbroken. None of it makes sense. All I’ve wanted to do is fight for my team and now the ability to do that has been snatched away from me... along with the World Cup."

The former PSG man continued by expressing his grief over missing the chance to lead his nation on the biggest stage. "Representing my country this summer... just gone. It’ll take time to find peace with this, but I’ll continue to be the best teammate I can be. I have no doubt that together we’ll win this fight. I’ll walk this path now, guided by faith, with strength, with resilience, with belief, as I count down the days to getting back out there. Be patient with me. TTP. COYS."



